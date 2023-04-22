VW's battery plant deal changes Canada's auto sector. Whether it's worth $13B in subsidies is debatable
Published
German automaker Volkswagen was in the city of St. Thomas, Ont., this week, announcing details of their plan to build their first electric battery plant in North America, in a move that backers say will super charge Southern Ontario into becoming a key cog in electric vehicle supply chains. VW's…
#volkswagen #stthomas #southernontario #vw #railwaycity #frankblome #justintrudeau #ottawa #champagne #samfiorani