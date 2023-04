The interview given by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to Oprah Winfrey in March 2021 caused ripples on both sides of the Atlantic, especially Meghan Markle’s allegation that a member of the British royal family had speculated on the skin colour of her then unborn child. Now, with just three weeks…



#oprahwinfrey #atlantic #meghanmarkles #kingcharles #dailytelegraph #meghan #wales