Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's Wrexham face day of destiny

Wrexham AFC could finally secure a return to the English Football League today following substantial input from owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. The Welsh club only needs a win over sixth-placed Boreham Wood at The Racecourse Ground or for second-placed Notts County to lose at Maidstone to…



#wrexhamafc #ryanreynolds #robmcelhenney #borehamwood #racecourseground #nottscounty #maidstone #nationalleague #leaguecup #manchestercity