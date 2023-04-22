Russian billionaires see wealth rise to over half a trillion dollars -Forbes

Russia's richest people added $152 billion to their wealth over the past year, buoyed by high prices for natural resources and rebounding from the huge loss of fortunes they experienced just after the Ukraine war began, Forbes Russia said. Russia has 110 official billionaires in the list, up 22…



#ukrainewar #forbesrussia #russian #yurimilner #revolut #nikolaystoronsky #freedomfinance #timurturlov #jetbrains #sergeidmitriev