Biden and VP Kamala Harris Sound Alarm After Abortion Pill Ruling: ‘Elect A Congress Who Will Pass’ Roe v Wade Protections

AP Photo/Alex Brandon President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke out after a Supreme Court order on the abortion pill, sounding the alarm and calling on Americans to elect a pro-abortion rights Congress. On Friday, the Supreme Court granted an emergency request from the U.S.…



#alexbrandon #kamalaharris #supremecourt #trump #matthewkacsmaryk #usnortherndistrict #fda #proroe #departmentofjustices #supremecourts