‘Dead Ringers’ Star Rachel Weisz Says New TV Adaptation ‘Twisted,’ But Also ‘Darkly Humorous’

‘Dead Ringers’ Star Rachel Weisz Says New TV Adaptation ‘Twisted,’ But Also ‘Darkly Humorous’

Upworthy

Published

Rachel Weisz is both executive producer and star of Amazon Prime Video’s limited series “Dead Ringers.” “It’s a psychosexual thriller about codependence,” the Oscar-winner told Variety at the show’s New York City premiere. “It’s twisted and entertaining and darkly humorous.” A modern take on David…

#rachelweisz #amazonprimevideos #newyorkcity #davidcronenberg #beverlymantle #jeremyirons #alicebirch #metrographtheater #birch #britneoldford

Full Article