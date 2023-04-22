‘Dead Ringers’ Star Rachel Weisz Says New TV Adaptation ‘Twisted,’ But Also ‘Darkly Humorous’
Published
Rachel Weisz is both executive producer and star of Amazon Prime Video’s limited series “Dead Ringers.” “It’s a psychosexual thriller about codependence,” the Oscar-winner told Variety at the show’s New York City premiere. “It’s twisted and entertaining and darkly humorous.” A modern take on David…
#rachelweisz #amazonprimevideos #newyorkcity #davidcronenberg #beverlymantle #jeremyirons #alicebirch #metrographtheater #birch #britneoldford