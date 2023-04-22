More Bud Light-Dylan Mulvaney Fallout: Marketing Executive Out Amid Far-Right Uproar

Alissa Heinerscheid, Bud Light’s vice president of marketing, has taken a leave of absence, according to AdAge, weeks after the brand was criticized and boycotted by far-right personalities for its marketing partnership with transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney. Heinerscheid will be replaced by…



