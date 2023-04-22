‘Beef’ Creators’ Statement Regarding David Choe’s ‘Rapey Behavior’ Comment Isn’t Enough, Asian American Activist Says

Asian American activist and blogger Jenn Fang says the response given by the creators of the Netflix show “Beef” regarding its star David Choe’s comment about “rapey behavior” is not sufficient. Choe, a Korean American graffiti artist-turned-actor, has recently come under fire after a 2014 video…



#asianamerican #jennfang #netflix #beef #davidchoes #choe #koreanamerican #leesungjin #aliwong #stevenyeun