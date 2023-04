Google’s top executive took home quite a bit of money last year. Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google and Google’s parent company Alphabet, made nearly $226 million in 2022, according to a new filing from Alphabet. The majority of the pay came from stock holdings, valued at more than $218 million. The…



#googles #sundarpichai #google #alphabet #prabhakarraghavan #philippschindler #alphabetcforuthporat #kentwalker #apple #timcook