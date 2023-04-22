2 dead, 12 injured in Madrid restaurant fire
Two people died and 12 others were injured in a fire at a restaurant in the Spanish capital Madrid, emergency services said on Saturday.Full Article
Two people have died and another 10 have been injured in Madrid after a restaurant fire - believed to have been started by a waiter..
