Lizzo Thumbs Nose At Tennessee’s Drag Show Ban, Invites Drag Queens Onstage At Knoxville Concert
Published
Watch out for this big grrrl, Tennessee lawmakers. Lizzo began the second leg of her The Special 2our with a show in Knoxville on Friday and proceeded to thumb her nose at the state’s new law banning drag performances. The four-time Grammy winner and reality TV host brought onstage a host of…
