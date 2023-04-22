Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge Marry in South of France
Congratulations are in order for Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge, who married over the weekend in the South of France. The 24-year-old model and designer, who is the daughter of legendary singer Lionel Richie, exchanged vows with Grainge, 29, the son of Universal Music Group chairman/CEO Lucian…
