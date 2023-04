Renowned author Stephen King offered advice on Saturday to Twitter CEO Elon Musk in regard to the blue check verification marks, which were removed recently from most accounts on the social media platform. On Thursday, Twitter removed check marks from accounts that have previously been verified…



#stephenking #elonmusk #twitterblue #twitter #prytulafoundation #ukraine #jasonalexander #instaorspoutible #popefrancis #oprahwinfrey