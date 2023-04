The pay package awarded to Alphabet Inc. Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai soared to $226 million in 2022, boosted by a triennial stock grant, making him one of the world’s highest-paid corporate leaders. The stock award portion of his pay amounted to $218 million, according to a filing from…



#alphabetinc #sundarpichai #google #openai #alphabet #appleinc #timcook #prabhakarraghavan #philippschindler #ruthporat