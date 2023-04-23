Morgan Wallen Makes History as First Artist With Three Songs in Country Airplay Top 10

Morgan Wallen places three titles inside the top 10 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart (dated April 29) – becoming the first artist to achieve the feat since the survey began in January 1990. The 29-year-old Sneedville, Tenn., native earns his 10th Country Airplay top 10 as “Last Night,” on…



