Twitter is adding verified check marks to the accounts of dead celebrities, making them look like paid Twitter Blue subscribers
Twitter added verified checks to accounts of dead celebrities to promote Twitter Blue subscriptions. • Kobe Bryant, Anthony Bourdain, Chadwick Boseman, and Michael Jackson each got a posthumous check. • Their accounts said they'd bought a Twitter Blue subscription and verified their phone numbers.…
