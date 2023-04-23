Town calls on people named Kyle to gather for world record attempt

ViewHave you ever wanted to be part of setting a world record? Maybe you think achieving a milestone such as rowing from California to Hawaii or making a 6,000-pound candy bar is out of your reach. Well, there are other Guinness World Records you could consider breaking.
In fact, one town in Texas is organizing an event that...
ViewHave you ever wanted to be part of setting a world record? Maybe you think achieving a milestone such as rowing from California to Hawaii or making a 6,000-pound candy bar is out of your reach. Well, there are other Guinness World Records you could consider breaking.