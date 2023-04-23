Trail of bankruptcy and fraud charges adds twist to derailed Richmond housing development
Published
The name of Richmond’s Miraflores development translates to “Behold the Flowers,” but it’s the turmoil around this market-rate and affordable housing complex that’s truly a sight to see. Roughly seven years after the project originally promised to build 190 units on 7.3 acres of city-owned land…
