CNN abruptly let go of CNN This Morning co-host Don Lemon on Monday afternoon, a move that left the veteran journalist "stunned." The news of Lemon departure from CNN came a little after midday Eastern time, with CNN providing a statement to Newsweek from Chairman and CEO Chris Licht. No reason…



#thismorning #donlemon #lemon #chrislicht #licht #twitter #kaitlincollins #poppyharlow