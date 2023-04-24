Canadian billionaire Steve Apostolopoulos says he's still in the running with his bid for the Washington Commanders

The saga over Washington's embattled football team might not be over quite yet. Canadian billionaire Steve Apostolopoulos appeared on CNBC's Squawk Box on Monday, telling Andrew Ross Sorkin that he's "still in the hunt" when it comes to purchasing the Washington Commanders. "I want to respect the…



#steveapostolopoulos #squawkbox #andrewrosssorkin #washingtoncommanders #philadelphia #newjerseydevils #joshharris #nfl #apolostolopoulos #commanders