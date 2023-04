The bearish onslaught has taken a toll on the price of Filecoin, which slipped below the $6 mark, and the bears now have a strong foothold. On the one-day chart, Filecoin is showing consolidation with a loss of 1.1%. Over the last week, the coin has depreciated by nearly 17%. The technical outlook…



#filecoin #fil #technicalanalysis #awesomeoscillator