Keith Gattis, Writer of George Strait & Kenny Chesney Hits, Dies at 52

Artist and songwriter Keith Gattis, who has penned hits for George Strait and Kenny Chesney, died Sunday at age 52, Billboard has confirmed. Gattis was born May 26, 1971, in Georgetown, Texas, and began performing in the Austin area as a teenager, before relocating to Nashville. In 1996, Gattis…



#keithgattis #georgestrait #kennychesney #billboard #georgetown #austin #nashville #rcanashville #littledropsofmyheart #dwightyoakam