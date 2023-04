Mrs. Davis: How Damon Lindelof's 2nd-Grade Teacher Inspired Parts Of The Show For Damon Lindelof's newest series, he teamed up with "The Big Bang Theory" writer Tara Hernandez to tell a truly wild and unforgettable tale. "Mrs. Davis" stars Betty Gilpin as the rebellious nun Simone tasked with…



#damonlindelof #2ndgrade #tarahernandez #bettygilpin #holygrail #jakemcdorman #hollywoodreporter #lindelof