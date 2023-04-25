Bird strikes happening more while flying, but FAA may have a solution

Bird strikes happening more while flying, but FAA may have a solution

Newsy

Published

ViewAn American Airlines flight's terrifying bird strike over the weekend is something that happens occasionally in aviation; but while rare, these incidents have become more common in recent decades.

The most recent headline-grabbing incident happened Sunday when American Airlines flight 1958 took off for Phoenix from...

Full Article