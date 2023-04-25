Murdoch firm ‘paid secret phone-hacking settlement to Prince William’

Rupert Murdoch’s media business secretly paid Prince William a “very large sum of money” to quietly settle a phone-hacking claim, according to new court filings. The Prince of Wales received the previously undisclosed payment in 2020 after bringing a legal claim against the owner of the Sun and…



#rupertmurdochs #princewilliam #sun #newsofworld #princeharry #elizabethii #tampongate #princecharles #camilla #clivegoodman