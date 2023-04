The New York Times has promoted Christina Goldbaum to Afghanistan/Pakistan bureau chief. In her new role, Goldbaum will also help to open a new bureau in Islamabad, Pakistan, in the coming months. She joined the Times’ metro desk in September 2018 and has served as an international correspondent.…



