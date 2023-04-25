‘Thrown under the bus’: Melanie Sykes says she quit TV after bad treatment by men

For years, Melanie Sykes was a regular face on TV, in shows such as Today with Des and Mel, The Big Breakfast and The Great Pottery Throw Down. But having been diagnosed as autistic and endured a breakdown, the former model has revealed in her autobiography that she has quit mainstream TV and the…



#melaniesykes #bigbreakfast #sykes #guardian #greatermanchester #africa #markwright #newyearseve #desoconnor #itn