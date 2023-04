Jimmy Fallon giddily joined the parade of late night hosts mocking Tucker Carlson on Monday night. “The Tonight Show” on NBC host wasted no time at the start of his opening monologue, launching some pointed quips about the recently fired Carlson, joking that Russian president Vladimir Putin now…



#jimmyfallon #tuckercarlson #tonightshow #russian #vladimirputin #donlemon #fallons #dominion #trump #tuckercarlsontonight