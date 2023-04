Learn More The Witcher: Some Fans See S3 As The End, No Matter What Happens With Liam Hemsworth It's definitely an interesting time to be a "Witcher" fan. Netflix has just released a teaser trailer for Season 3, showcasing Henry Cavill's Geralt in all of his glory. While it's enough to get most…



#liamhemsworth #netflix #henrycavill #cavill #witcher