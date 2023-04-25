Sharp decline in federal tax receipts raises serious concerns about debt ceiling
Published
The federal government is pulling in less tax revenue than expected, prompting concerns the early numbers could leave far less time for Congress to strike a deal to avoid a default on the national debt. Before tax figures started rolling in after last week's filing deadline, Congress appeared to…
#georgehall #brandeisuniversity #moodysanalytics #markzandi #bernardyaros #zandi #cbo #goldmansachs #treasury #janetyellen