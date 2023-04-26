Drag queens blast Ron DeSantis, Florida lawmakers at Capitol protest

Hundreds of drag queens and supporters marched to the steps of the Florida statehouse on Tuesday to protest recent efforts by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis and the state GOP to restrict LGBTQ+ rights. The 1 p.m. rally and subsequent march, organized by Orlando-based activist and entertainer…



#florida #rondesantis #orlando #darcelstevens #sunshinestate #equalityflorida #desantis #equalityfloridapress #brandonwolf #tallahassee