Why The Dallas Cowboys Need To Land Offensive Playmaker In Round 1 Of The 2023 NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys need to draft an offensive playmaker in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. As the Cowboys prepare to make the 26th pick in the first round of the NFL draft, they don't have many glaring holes. However, they do have a few question marks at key positions. Dallas has several…



#dallas #cowboys #nfl #philadelphiaeagles #nfc #jerryjones #evpstephenjones #dallasmorningnews #michaelgehlken #universityoftexas