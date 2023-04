The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a new drug Tuesday to treat a rare form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS. The drug Qalsody (tofersen) is expected to help people with a very specific mutation, SOD1, which applies to only 2% of the ALS population. In a statement, the FDA said…



#als #sod1 #fda #sod1als #rna #nfl #jamesberry #abcnews #mgh #biogen