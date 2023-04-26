Prince Andrew held investments in shell company set up to keep holdings secret

Prince Andrew held his shareholdings through a government-backed shell company that was created to conceal royal investments from public scrutiny. The prince was among at least five members of the royal family who used the shell company Bank of England Nominees, which was set up in the 1970s to…



#princeandrew #elizabethiis #guardian #princessmargaret #princephilip #whitehall #jeffreyepstein #libyan #seriousfraudoffice #bae