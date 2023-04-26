Revealed: The Special Clause That Will Allow Lionel Messi To Leave FC Barcelona For Free After Three Weeks

Lionel Messi will be free to leave FC Barcelona just three weeks after potentially re-joining the club, according to El Mundo. The Catalans' greatest ever player is up for grabs from June 30 onwards, which is when his Paris Saint Germain contract expires. Barca are going hell for leather to try…



#fc #elmundo #catalans #parissaintgermain #barca #argentine #joanlaporta #laliga #javiertebas #gerardromero