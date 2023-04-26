Microsoft’s $68.7BN Takeover Of ‘Call Of Duty’ Maker Activision Blizzard Blocked By UK Regulator
Microsoft’s $68.7BN deal for games giant Activision Blizzard has been blocked by regulators in the UK. Both companies hit out at the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which ruled the proposed takeover would “alter the fast-growing cloud gaming market, leading to reduced innovation and less…
