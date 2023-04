The new boss of the Confederation of British Industry has said she is “profoundly sorry” to women who have been let down by the business group. Rain Newton-Smith, a former CBI chief economist who has also worked at the Bank of England, returned to the business lobby group amid the fallout of a…



