Can you truly have an alt account if everyone in the world knows about it? The best answer may come from Twitter CEO Elon Musk, whose second alt account was revealed on Tuesday. As news of Musk’s suspected alt account continued reverberating through Twitter on Tuesday, the Platformer newsletter…



#elonmusk #platformer #twitter #johnutah #zoëschiffer #nasa #laist #muskuniversity #naokihiroshima #gizmodo