Escaped Mississippi inmate suspected of killing pastor after prison break, manhunt underway

JACKSON, Miss. — A man who escaped from a Mississippi jail along with three other inmates is suspected of killing a pastor who tried to help him after he wrecked a motorcycle in Jackson, authorities said Tuesday. Anthony Watts, 61, was shot and killed Monday night around 7 p.m. on Interstate 55…



#jackson #mississippi #anthonywatts #interstate55 #watts #reddodgeram #dylanarrington #jamesedavis #dlo #carlburton