Prince Harry does not blame queen for alleged deal with Murdoch press, court hears

Prince Harry does not blame queen for alleged deal with Murdoch press, court hears

Upworthy

Published

Prince Harry does not blame Queen Elizabeth II for backing an alleged secret phone-hacking deal between the royal family and Rupert Murdoch’s newspapers, the high court has heard. The prince alleges there was a private arrangement between the monarchy and the publisher of the Sun to keep the…

#elizabethii #rupertmurdoch #sun #newsgroupnewspapers #ngn #queenelizabeth #princecharles #princewilliam #davidsherborne #mrjusticefancourt

Full Article