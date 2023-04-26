Listen to Halle Bailey Sing ‘Part of Your World’ From ‘The Little Mermaid’ (Video)

You can now stream all of of Halle Bailey’s breathless new take on “The Little Mermaid” song “Part of Your World,” which Disney released Wednesday online. Bailey stars as title character Ariel in the live-action remake, which hits theaters May 26. The soundtrack releases May 19. The song, which is…



#hallebaileys #disney #princeeric #jodibenson #jonahhauerking #robmarshall #partofyourworld #howardashman #alanmenken #melissamccarthy