A Russian MiG-31 fighter jet that exploded Wednesday and crashed into a lake has caused serious injuries to both pilots who both ejected the aircraft, according to multiple reports and a confirmation by Russian officials. MiG-31 "Foxhound" is a long-range, two-seat supersonic interceptor aircraft…



#russian #kazakhstan #airforcetechnology #coldwar #soviet #russianairforce #kazakhstanairforce #tass #telegram #murmansk