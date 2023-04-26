Disney sues Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, alleging 'targeted campaign' of retaliation

Disney sued Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday over the Republican’s takeover of its theme park district, alleging the governor waged a “targeted campaign of government retaliation” after the company opposed a law critics call “Don’t Say Gay.” READ MORE: DeSantis seeks to control Disney with…



#disney #florida #rondesantis #dontsaygay #tallahassee #disneyworld #desantis #disneyworlds #martingarcia #bobiger