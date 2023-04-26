Chrysler-parent Stellantis offering buyouts to 33,500 U.S. employees

Carlos Tavares, Chief Executive Officer of Stellantis, poses during a presentation at the New York International Auto Show, in Manhattan, New York City, April 5, 2023. DETROIT – Stellantis is offering voluntary buyouts to more than 33,500 U.S. salaried and hourly employees, as the global automaker…



#carlostavares #stellantis #manhattan #newyorkcity #detroitstellantis #nonunion #northamerican #generalmotors #jeep #illinois