Amazon shuts down its health-focused Halo division and discontinues Halo's Band, View, and Rise devices; the company plans to lay off portions of the Halo team

Amazon has decided to shutter its health-focused Halo division, The Verge has learned. Amazon has stopped selling its three Halo products and plans to lay off portions of the Halo team. “We have made the difficult decision to wind down the Halo program, which will result in role reductions,”…



#amazon #verge #melissacha #halo #cha #waybackmachine #haloview #kristyschmidt #amazonhalo #haloband