Disney Sues Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Over Control Of Special District, Alleging Retaliation

Last year, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) made waves in Florida when he took steps to eliminate the Reedy Creek Improvement District, a special services tax district that includes Disney World. The fight between DeSantis and the Walt Disney Company is now headed to court. On April 22, 2022, DeSantis signed…



#rondesantis #florida #disneyworld #desantis #waltdisneycompany #reedycreek #disney #centralflorida #waltdisneyworld #ems