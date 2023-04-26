Michael Jackson’s ‘They Don’t Care About Us’ Joins YouTube’s Billion Views Club

Michael Jackson‘s “They Don’t Care About Us” music video has hit a major milestone by surpassing one billion views on YouTube. Related Every Music Video That Hit 1 Billion YouTube Views in 2022 04/26/2023 The defiant protest anthem was originally released in 1996 as a single off the King of Pop’s…



#michaeljacksons #kingofpops #newseverybody #bangbang #brazil #spikelee #brazilian #kukluxklan #rodneyking #tiananmensquare