King Charles and Queen Camilla Unveil the 2023 Eurovision Stage in Liverpool

In a little over a week, King Charles III will host the coronation, which will bring together royals and diplomats from around the world. But a week after that, another major global event will be coming to the UK, when Liverpool hosts the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest. To celebrate the first time…



#kingcharlesiii #liverpool #queencamilla #msbankarena #juliasanina #tedlasso #hannahwaddingham #rylanclark #scottmills #camilla