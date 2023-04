is teetering on the brink of collapse as shares fell to new all-time lows on reports the federal government and the nation’s biggest banks are reluctant to put together a rescue package. The beleaguered lender reported deposit outflows of more than $100 billion in the first quarter, or 40% of the…



#frc12 #firstrepublic #fdic #firstrepublicbank #siliconvalleybank #signaturebank #svb #signaturebanks