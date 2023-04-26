How Tucker Carlson's exit could financially impact Fox Corporation, according to experts

The seismic exit of Fox News host Tucker Carlson this week elicited reaction from politicians as varied as former President Donald Trump and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. But the move also sent shockwaves across Wall Street. Shares of Fox News-parent company Fox Corporation on Monday…



#tuckercarlson #donaldtrump #foxcorporation #briankilmeade #hollywoodreporter #abcnews #matthewtuttle #huberresearch #dougarthur #foxnewschannel